Resultados Elecciones de la CEyS 10-03-2019

Finalizado el comicio, que se desarrolló con normalidad, se constata la asistencia a votar de 2.146 asociados. El resultado global fue el siguiente: LISTA VERDE “TRANSPARENCIA COOPERATIVA” 1.127 sufragios, LISTA CELESTE “MOVIMIENTO ACCIÓN COOPERATIVA” 1.011 votos, 4 votos en blanco y 4 votos anulados.
Los resultados por DISTRITOS son los siguientes:
DISTRITO NORTE (mesa en planta urbana y C. M. Naón).
LISTA VERDE 191 votos, LISTA CELESTE 178 votos, ninguno anulado, 1 en blanco. Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE: 13 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 7 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 7 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 3 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.
DISTRITO ESTE (mesa en planta urbana y Patricios)
LISTA VERDE 351 votos, LISTA CELESTE 274 votos, 1 recurrido del Distrito Norte imputado por la Junta Electoral al Distrito Este. Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE 17 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 9 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 9 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 4 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.
DISTRITO OESTE (mesa en planta urbana)
LISTA VERDE 230 votos, LISTA CELESTE 201 votos, 2 anulados, 1 en blanco. Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE 15 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 7 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 7 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 4 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.
DISTRITO SUR (mesa en planta urbana y El Provincial)
LISTA VERDE 355 votos, LISTA CELESTE 358 votos, 2 anulados, 2 en blanco. Asignación de delegados: LISTA VERDE 12 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 6 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES, LISTA CELESTE 24 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 12 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.
TOTAL DE DELEGADOS POR LISTA PARA LA ASAMBLEA: LISTA VERDE 57 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 29 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES; LISTA CELESTE 47 DELEGADOS TITULARES Y 23 DELEGADOS SUPLENTES.